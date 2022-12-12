JUST IN
Elephant turns into a cheetah: India is ready to take its rightful place
India's steel output grows 5% to 10.34 million tonne in Nov, says report

India's crude steel output rose by about 5 per cent to 10.34 million tonne (MT) in November 2022, according to a

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Increased urbanisation is one of the reasons why companies are raising their capacity.

India's crude steel output rose by about 5 per cent to 10.34 million tonne (MT) in November 2022, according to SteelMint India.

As per the research firm, the top six steel makers -- SAIL, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, JSPL, AMNS India and RINL -- produced 6.28 MT steel and the rest 4.06 MT came from the secondary sector.

The country had produced 9.88 MT of steel during the same month of 2021, the SteelMint data showed.

In November 2021, large producers jointly manufactured 6.09 MT steel, while the secondary industry produced 3.79 MT, it added.

The production of finished steel rose 3.41 per cent to 9.55 MT from 9.23 MT in November last year.

The consumption of the alloy surged 13.42 per cent to 9.66 MT in November against 8.52 MT a year ago.

According to SteelMint, the imports of finished steel during the month almost doubled to 0.60 MT from 0.31 MT, while its exports fell 53 per cent to 0.34 MT against 0.72 MT in the year-ago period.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, December 12 2022. 13:03 IST

