India to seek higher volume, better price for Qatar LNG deal renewal

-
ALSO READ
India's new LNG plant starts next year, to boost import capacity by 12%
India's Petronet aims to extend long-term LNG buy deal with Qatar
Qatar Airways grounds 13 Airbus A350s over degradation of fuselage
Sinopec signs China's largest long-term LNG contract with US firm
India asks Qatar for 50 cargoes it deemed too expensive in 2015
-
By Nidhi Verma
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's top gas importer Petronet LNG will seek higher volumes at better prices from Qatar Gas during negotiations for an extension of its long-term liquefied natural gas (LNG) deal beyond 2028, its head of finance said on Wednesday.
Petronet and Qatar Gas need to negotiate the extension of their current deal for 7.5 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of LNG by the end of 2023.
"We are trying to extend the contract beyond 2028, we are making all efforts to renegotiate and perhaps expand that contract," Vinod Kumar Mishra told an analyst call after the Petronet announced quarterly earnings.
He said any extension of the deal would be based on recent contracts signed by Qatar Gas with China https://www.reuters.com/article/us-china-gas-sinopec-qatar-idUSKBN25V1GA, Bangladesh and Pakistan, where gas prices are linked to a slope of about 10.2% of the Brent crude price on a delivered ex-ship basis.
In contrast, India's LNG deal with Qatar is based on a slope of about 12.7% of the three-month average Brent price.
Gas demand in India is set to surge as the nation wants to raise the share of the cleaner fuel in its energy mix to 15% by 2030 from the current 6%.
Mishra said in the current scenario buying gas under long term contracts is the best bet. Gas under such deals is costing Petronet about $10.2 per million British thermal units (mmBTu), compared to spot prices of about $30/mmBTU.
"If you need gas on a regular basis, permanent basis you cannnot rely on spot or short term cargoes....definitely we will be making efforts to enhance the contract from 7.5 mtpa," he said.
Earlier in the day Petronet's chief executive A K Singh said that the power sector has curtailed the use of gas due to higher prices and its Dahej LNG plant operated at lower capacity during September quarter.
He also said Petronet would consider investing in liquefaction facilities and upstream gas projects if the deals make commercial sense.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU