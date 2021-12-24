Indian engineering exports to China doubles in November 2021

-
ALSO READ
India's palm oil imports to drop 9% as farmers expand oilseeds area
Piyush Goyal pitches for Indo-Pacific wide services trade agreement
Sunflower oil imports could jump to record as prices dip below soyoil
Current account comes under pressure from oil, gold and coal imports
Exports surge 45.8% in Aug to $33 bn; trade deficit widens to $13.8 bn
-
Engineering goods shipments to China has more than doubled in November, 2021 to USD 434.6 million (Rs 32,60 crore approximately) as compared to USD 205.3 million (Rs 1540 crore) in the same month last year, sector export promotion body EEPC said on Friday.
The US, however, remained the top importer of Indian engineering goods at USD 1196 million during this period, registering a growth of 36.6 per cent over USD 875 million in November, 2020.
The UAE was the third biggest market for Indian engineering goods with a total shipment value of USD 404.4 million in the previous month.
India's engineering exports continued to grow in November 2021 but a decline was observed in the value of shipment, EEPC said.
However, total engineering goods exports slowed down to USD 7.7 billion (Rs 57,000 crore approx) in November from 9.03 billion (Rs 67,000 crore in October 2021).
However, the growth was still substantial at 37.12 per cent over the exports of November 2020 at USD 5.62 billion.
"The slowdown seems to be indicating the distress exporters are facing given volatility in world demand and the uncertainty regarding the pandemic which has been triggered by the new variant Omicron. Experts around the globe have already predicted that while the global trade growth is remarkable it is not even across the countries," EEPC India Chairman Mahesh Desai said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU