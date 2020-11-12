Industrial production flat at 0.2% growth in Sept despite higher output

remained flat at 0.2 per cent growth in September, despite higher output of and sectors, official data showed on Thursday.

According to the (IIP) data, manufacturing sector production registered a decline of 0.6 per cent.

The output of and power segments grew at 1.4 per cent and 4.9 per cent, respectively.

The had contracted by 4.6 per cent in September 2019.

With the gradual relaxation of restrictions, there has been a relative improvement in the economic activities by varying degrees as well as in data reporting, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation said in a statement.

It may not be appropriate to compare the in the post-pandemic months with the for months preceding the Covid-19 pandemic, it added.