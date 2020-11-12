Industrial production flat at 0.2% growth in Sept despite higher output

-
Industrial production remained flat at 0.2 per cent growth in September, despite higher output of mining and power generation sectors, official data showed on Thursday.
According to the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data, manufacturing sector production registered a decline of 0.6 per cent.
The output of mining and power segments grew at 1.4 per cent and 4.9 per cent, respectively.
The IIP had contracted by 4.6 per cent in September 2019.
With the gradual relaxation of restrictions, there has been a relative improvement in the economic activities by varying degrees as well as in data reporting, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation said in a statement.
It may not be appropriate to compare the IIP in the post-pandemic months with the IIP for months preceding the Covid-19 pandemic, it added.
