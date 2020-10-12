IIP declines 8% in Aug, manufacturing output contracts 8.6%

-
Industrial production declined by 8 per cent in August, mainly due to lower output of manufacturing, mining and power generation sectors, official data showed on Monday.
According to the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data, manufacturing sector production registered a decline of 8.6 per cent, while the output of mining and power segments fell 9.8 per cent and 1.8 per cent, respectively.
The IIP had contracted by 1.4 per cent in August 2019.
" It may not be appropriate to compare the IIP in the post pandemic months with the IIP for months preceding the Covid-19 pandemic," the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation said in a statement.
"With the gradual relaxation of restrictions, there has been a relative improvement in the economic activities by varying degrees as well as in data reporting," it added.
