JUST IN
What is a regulatory sandbox?
Guj's financial position makes it easy to go for freebies. But should it?
How are India's roads funded? Investment in national highways down in FY22
Will unveil new technique to prepare bio-bitumen at farmlands soon: Gadkari
New start-up scheme to focus on biz ideas, unicorns in Uttar Pradesh
Class of '24: Summer internships show way to a heady placement season
October fuel demand rises 3.4% year-on-year to 18.37 million tonnes
Piyush Goyal asks exporters make price adjustments to retain market share
India's services exports to buck recession fears; see 25-30% growth
Govt likely to cap non-basmati and basmati rice blending to 15%
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
What is a regulatory sandbox?
Business Standard

Inflation, rising costs to slow down digital transformation: Report

About 58 per cent healthcare industry professionals globally believe that digital transformation initiatives would be slowed down due to inflation and rising costs, a new report showed on Tuesday

Topics
Inflation | Digital transformation

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Digital transformation

About 58 per cent healthcare industry professionals globally believe that digital transformation initiatives would be slowed down due to inflation and rising costs, a new report showed on Tuesday.

About 63 per cent of healthcare and pharmaceutical industry professionals in North America expected a disruption to digitalisation initiatives in their business units due to inflation.

The same opinion was expressed by 55 per cent of industry professionals in Europe and 47 per cent in the Asia-Pacific region, according to Global Data, a leading data and analytics company.

"Rising costs of labour and raw materials has become a dominant topic of 2022. Inflation is expected to put some pressure on the profit growth of pharma businesses, resulting in reduced investment activities that may impact digital transformation projects," said Elton Kwok, Market Research Manager of Pharma at GlobalData.

Digitalisation requires funding, time and talent and inflation and costs pressures may force companies to scale back focus and investment in these projects, he commented.

Digital transformation involves the implementation of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), big data, cloud computing, application programming interfaces (API) and others.

--IANS

na/ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Inflation

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 11:14 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.