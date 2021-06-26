Jharkhand to ink pacts with power producers for 3,040 MW electricity

-
ALSO READ
Discoms' outstanding dues to gencos fall 3% to Rs 78,379 cr in March
Jharkhand CM meets Sonia; farmers' protest, cabinet berths discussed
Discoms have been sanctioned Rs 1.35 trillion in loans, get Rs 46,000 cr
Private power generating companies seek sops on electricity export
India may build new coal plants due to low cost despite climate change
-
The Jharkhand government is in
the process of finalising pacts with several power producers for sourcing 3,040 MW electricity, an official statement said on Friday.
Demand for power in the state is currently at 2,050 MW and likely to grow to 3,440 MW in the next 10 years.
"The process of signing agreements with authorities of power plants installed in the state is in the final stage. Under this, 500 MW will be available from North Karanpura, 2,040 MW from PVUNL, 100 MW from floating solar and 400 MW from Adani Power," the statement said.
Chief Minister Hemant Soren chaired a meeting of the officials of the Energy Department and said there is a need to take concrete steps to increase electricity generation by assessing the demand in future.
He directed the officials to ensure an uninterrupted and quality power supply.
The Energy Department has set a target to reduce the transmission and distribution loss from 45 per cent at present to 20 per cent in the coming days.
The statement said pre-paid smart meters will be installed in the urban areas of Ranchi, Jamshedpur and Dhanbad.
The process of buying 6.5 lakh smart meters is on, it said.
The number of customers in the state without any meter or faulty meter is estimated at 15 lakh, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU