Karnataka budget: Govt to create Rs 590 crore cloud-based state data centre

To provide relief to the lower income class, it is proposed to raise the tax exemption limit from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000 per month for salaried or wage-earning employees, the Chief Minister added

Topics
Karnataka Budget | Karnataka government | Basavaraj Somappa Bommai

Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 

Karnataka CM, Basavaraj Bommai
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo: ANI)

The Karnataka government proposed to set up a cloud-based state data centre with an outlay of Rs 590 crore for various departments and public sector undertakings.

Information technology (IT) is being used extensively in the administration of the state, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Friday, adding the security of the administrative system is of extreme priority.

"In this background, 24X7 Cyber Security Operation Centre (CSOC) with cyber experts incorporating modern technology will be established to ensure safety of government websites, online services and for data security," Bommai, who holds the finance portfolio, said presenting the 2023-24 budget in the state Legislative Assembly.

The government proposed to simplify the Professions Tax Act by amending the law.

To provide relief to the lower income class, it is proposed to raise the tax exemption limit from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000 per month for salaried or wage-earning employees, the Chief Minister added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, February 17 2023. 13:01 IST

