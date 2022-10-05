JUST IN
Maha cabinet allows home loan for police, speeding up Nagpur Metro project
Govt likely to save around Rs 80k crore in FY23 from unused budgeted funds
Finance ministry rejects 15% benign corporate tax in DESH Bill
BKU leader Tikait decries 'ban' on tractor-trolleys for travelling in UP
Have India's exports hit a rough patch?
House panels recommends rationalising GST on inputs of man-made textiles
India govt bonds not added to key index, remain on watch: JPMorgan
Dip in demand from China, Italy may have hit India's merchandise exports
FM radio broadcasting policy relaxes recasting and ownership norms
Existing pharma marketing practices code is adequate: Centre tells SC
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Govt likely to save around Rs 80k crore in FY23 from unused budgeted funds
Business Standard

Maha cabinet allows home loan for police, speeding up Nagpur Metro project

The Maharashtra cabinet has cleared a proposal to allow police personnel to take home loans at subsidised interest rates

Topics
Maharashtra | Home Loan | Nagpur metro

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Top Realtors getting into 'second homes' concept at leisure destinations
The scheme for home loan to Police on subsidised rates was earlier launched in 2017 and was implemented till 2019, after which it was discontinued by the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government

The Maharashtra cabinet has cleared a proposal to allow police personnel to take home loans at subsidised interest rates.

The scheme was earlier launched in 2017 and was implemented till 2019, after which it was discontinued by the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

The new Eknath Shinde government has decided to reintroduce the scheme for which the State Police Housing and Welfare Corporation will operate as the nodal agency, a government statement said on Tuesday.

The cabinet also cleared a revised proposal of Rs 9,279.06 crore to speed up phase-1 of the Nagpur Metro project.

The state has sanctioned Rs 622 crore interest free loan for the Nagpur Metro phase-1 project and also approved the land transfer proposal, the statement said.

The cabinet has also cleared the pending project of transportation of the Krishna river water to Marathwada by sanctioning Rs 11,726.91 crore. It will benefit 33,945 hectares of land for irrigation in eight districts, the statement said.

Under the Krishna Bhima rivers stabilisation project, the construction of a connecting tunnel for both the rivers has also been included, it said.

The cabinet has also decided to notify state or Union government-owned companies as implementing agencies on a turnkey basis for projects under the state disaster management plan.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Maharashtra

First Published: Wed, October 05 2022. 11:29 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.