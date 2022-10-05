JUST IN
Have India's exports hit a rough patch?
House panels recommends rationalising GST on inputs of man-made textiles
India govt bonds not added to key index, remain on watch: JPMorgan
Dip in demand from China, Italy may have hit India's merchandise exports
FM radio broadcasting policy relaxes recasting and ownership norms
Existing pharma marketing practices code is adequate: Centre tells SC
Registration by medical device resellers made a must, may impact mask sales
Centre allocates Rs 26,000 crore for installing 25,000 telecom towers
'Parliamentary illiteracy' on fiscal issues needs to be overcome: N K Singh
Democracy at work: How various national parties elect their leaders
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Have India's exports hit a rough patch?
Business Standard

BKU leader Tikait decries 'ban' on tractor-trolleys for travelling in UP

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait has criticised the UP government for its recent decision to impose a 'ban' on using tractor-trolleys for travelling.

Topics
Uttar Pradesh

IANS  |  Pilibhit (Uttar Pradesh) 

Bengaluru: BKU Spokesperson and farmer leader Rakesh Tikait during an event, at Gandhi Bhavan in Bengaluru, Monday, May 30, 2022. Black ink was thrown at him by an unidentified person amid the event. (PTI Photo

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait has criticised the UP government for its recent decision to impose a 'ban' on using tractor-trolleys for travelling.

Terming the move as 'dictatorial', Tikait claimed that the aim of the decision was to restrain farmers from reaching 'dharna' sites.

The BKU would protest against any such ban, he said.

It may be recalled that after a tractor-trolley overturned in Kanpur on October 1 claiming 26 lives, the ADG of police (traffic & road safety) in UP, Anupam Kulshreshtha, had issued an advisory on October 2 to all district police chiefs to conduct a 10-day-long enforcement drive to strictly prevent the use of tractor-trolleys for travelling.

Questioning the decision, Tikait further said, "Has the operation of trains, buses and cars been banned anywhere after accidents? What is the rationale of banning tractor trolleys which are the most common mode of transport in rural areas"

--IANS

amita/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Uttar Pradesh

First Published: Wed, October 05 2022. 09:41 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.