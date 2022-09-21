JUST IN
Maharashtra govt to invite fresh bids for Dharavi redevelopment project

The redevelopment of Dharavi, one of the biggest slums in Asia, throws open over 600 acres of prime land, but the project has met with hurdles over the last two decades.

Topics
Maharashtra | Dharavi | Eknath Shinde

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

This decision taken by the cabinet headed by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for the Dharavi Redevelopment project also entails formation of a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for one of the major infrastructure projects in the city.

The Maharashtra cabinet on Wednesday decided to invite fresh bids for the Dharavi Redevelopment project and offer additional benefits for the project, a statement said.

This decision taken by the cabinet headed by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for the Dharavi Redevelopment project also entails formation of a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for one of the major infrastructure projects in the city.

This will also include the terms and conditions laid down by the Rail Land Development Authority, it said.

The statement said the concession has been offered looking at the overall slowdown in the market compounded with COVID-19 pandemic.

The redevelopment of Dharavi, one of the biggest slums in Asia, throws open over 600 acres of prime land, but the project has met with hurdles over the last two decades.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, September 21 2022. 19:31 IST

