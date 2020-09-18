Maharashtra CM asks state industries dept for plan on ease of doing biz

-
ALSO READ
Maharashtra will gradually lift lockdown after May 31: Uddhav Thackeray
Maharashtra not to lift lockdown on July 1, to ease curbs gradually: Uddhav
Maharashtra set up adequate Covid-19 treatment facilities: Uddhav Thackeray
Andhra keeps top rank, UP makes big gain in 'ease of doing business'
Covid-19: Hospitals to get 80% oxygen cylinders, says Uddhav Thackeray
-
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav
Thackeray on Thursday asked the state industries department to prepare an action plan for effective implementation of 'ease of doing business measures.
Speaking at a review meeting of 'ease of doing business' initiative here, Thackeray saidMaharashtra has bagged the highest number of investments among states in the country and this momentum has to be maintained.
He said the industries department should make the ease of doing business procedure more effective in the state.
"Maharashtra should be a role modelfor other states," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU