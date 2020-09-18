Maharashtra CM asks state industries dept for plan on ease of doing biz

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav



Thackeray on Thursday asked the state industries department to prepare an action plan for effective implementation of ' measures.

Speaking at a review meeting of 'ease of doing business' initiative here, Thackeray saidMaharashtra has bagged the highest number of investments among states in the country and this momentum has to be maintained.

He said the industries department should make the procedure more effective in the state.

"Maharashtra should be a role modelfor other states," he said.

