Maharashtra CM asks state industries dept for plan on ease of doing biz

He said the industries department should make the ease of doing business procedure more effective in the state

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav

Thackeray on Thursday asked the state industries department to prepare an action plan for effective implementation of 'ease of doing business measures.

Speaking at a review meeting of 'ease of doing business' initiative here, Thackeray saidMaharashtra has bagged the highest number of investments among states in the country and this momentum has to be maintained.

He said the industries department should make the ease of doing business procedure more effective in the state.

"Maharashtra should be a role modelfor other states," he said.

