Major ports see over 19% rise in thermal coal imports in first quarter

India's top 12 major ports reported a 19.32 per cent surge in imports of thermal coal to 28.28 million tonnes during April-June this year, latest report from Association (IPA) has said.

The Centre-owned ports had handled 23.7 million tonnes of thermal coal in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

The Association (IPA), which maintains cargo data handled by these 12 ports, in its recent report it has said that "percentage variation from previous year in thermal coal handling was at 19.32 per cent in the first three months of the current fiscal.

As far as coking and other coal are concerned, handling recorded a jump of 6.85 per cent during the first quarter of the current fiscal at 13.03 million tonnes.

Thermal coal is the mainstay of India's energy programme as 70 per cent of power generation is dependent on the dry fuel, while coking coal is used mainly for steel-making.

India is the third-largest producer of coal after China and the US and has 299 billion tonnes of resources and 123 billion tonnes of proven reserves, which may last for over 100 years.

Major ports in India together recorded a growth of 3.91 per cent and together handled 174.02 million tonnes of cargo during the period from April to June 2018, as against 167.48 million tonnes handled during the corresponding period of previous year.

For the period from April- June 2018, nine ports - Kolkata (including Haldia), Paradip, Visakhapatnam, Kamarajar, Chennai, Cochin, New Mangalore, JNPT and Deendayal (Kandla) Port had registered positive growth in traffic.

India has 12 major ports Kandla, Mumbai, JNPT, Marmugao, New Mangalore, Cochin, Chennai, Ennore, V O Chidambarnar, Visakhapatnam, Paradip and Kolkata (including Haldia) which handle approximately 61 per cent of the country's total cargo traffic.