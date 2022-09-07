Mizoram to soon notify rules for processing local grapes for wine making

-
The Mizoram government will soon notify rules for processing locally grown grapes to make wine in the state, a minister said.
The state council of ministers had recently approved the draft rules.
Replying to a question from VL Zaithanzama of Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), Excise Minister K Beichhua told the assembly on Tuesday that the draft rules have been sent to the law department for vetting and would be notified soon.
Excise duty will be charged on the locally processed grape wine, he said.
Manufacture and sale of wine from grapes grown outside the state would not be allowed under the rules, the minister said.
The state cabinet had allowed manufacture and sale of wine from fresh grapes harvested locally by farmers under a liquor prohibition law.
The decision was taken months after grape growers' society in east Mizoram's Champhai district protested against the seizure of locally brewed grape wine.
The farmers' body demanded legislation for the manufacture of grape wine.
An official statement had said the state cabinet deliberated on the Mizoram Liquor (Prohibition) Draft Rules, 2022 and resolved that the prohibition law would continue to be implemented strictly.
