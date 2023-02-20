JUST IN
FAME investigations: Subsidy crunch hurting electric two-wheeler makers
Simplified filings: RoC approval not required for most corporate actions
165 IBC liquidation cases saw 94% asset value erosion since 2016: Report
Few takers for skill development as students shy away from ITI ecosystem
Rupee appreciates 16 paise to 82.66 against US dollar in early trade
Budget Session for UP to begin today, MoS Finance to table Budget on Feb 22
India's Russian oil imports surge to a record 1.4 mn barrels per day in Jan
Economic activity cools down in Jan amid slowdown fears, exports fell 6.58%
Not REITs to riches for investors as the near-term headwinds blow
FinMin to meet heads of banks on Feb 22; to review progress ECLGS for MSMEs
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
FAME investigations: Subsidy crunch hurting electric two-wheeler makers
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Moderation in India's trade deficit could be transitory: Acuite Ratings

Acuite Ratings in a report maintaining the trade deficit at $106 billion or 3.1 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) for FY23

Topics
trade deficit | Indian Economy | India GDP

IANS  |  Chennai 

indian economy, exports, imports, trade deficit

The moderation in India's trade deficit in January could be transitory in nature and factors like bottoming of the commodity prices, global inflation, suspension of container port in Turkey could give pressure on the trade deficit, said credit rating agency Acuite Ratings and Research.

Acuite Ratings in a report maintaining the trade deficit at $106 billion or 3.1 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) for FY23 added that there could be cushion in the form of: increased dependence on Russia for oil imports and re-exports, improvement in IT/ITeS service exports and slowing of domestic demand due to monetary policy measures.

According to the report, there could be a mild impact owing to the suspension of one of the main container ports in Turkey, in the aftermath of the devastating February 6 earthquake.

"As per Global Trade Research Initiative Yarns, Dyes, and Gems & Jewellery could see negative export growth in Feb-Mar 2023 (Turkey accounted for 2.2 per cent share in India's export basket in CY22)," Acuite Ratings said.

India's merchandise trade deficit moderated to a 12-month low in Jan-23, coming in at $17.7 billion compared to $22.1 billion in Dec-22. While both exports and imports eased sequentially in the month, the sharper drop in imports as against exports drove the significant moderation in the trade deficit.

For the month of January, merchandise exports slipped to a 3-month low of $32.9 billion from $38.0 billion in Dec-22 (revised up from $34.5 billion). On annualised basis, this marked the second consecutive month of contraction in exports, at a pace of 6.6 per cent compared to 3.1 per cent in Dec-22, said Acuite Ratings.

Merchandise imports moderated to a 17-month low of $50.7 billion in Jan-23 compared to $60.2 billion in Dec-22 (revised up from $58.2 billion), the report said.

--IANS

vj/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on trade deficit

First Published: Mon, February 20 2023. 14:40 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.