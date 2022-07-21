Over 10 mn air passengers availed benefit of UDAN scheme: Govt

-
ALSO READ
UDAN international plan under a cloud as AirAsia India fails to get permit
194,000 flights were operated in six years under UDAN scheme: Scindia
More than 30 mn women availed free bus travel facility in Delhi: Sisodia
Udan spreads wings, Delhi-Shimla and Kolkata-Deoghar among new routes
Dornier 228 ideal for regional connectivity under UDAN: HAL CMD Madhavan
-
Over one crore air passengers have availed the benefit of the government's UDAN regional connectivity scheme since its inception in 2016, Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Gen. V.K. Singh (retd), said in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.
The scheme focuses on connectivity between Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities and the number of beneficiaries will increase manifold as connectivity improves between the unserved and underserved airports, the reply said.
The Ministry of Civil Aviation had launched the UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) scheme on October 21, 2016 to enhance regional air connectivity from unserved and underserved airports in the country by making air travel affordable for the masses.
So far, 425 UDAN routes have been operationalised across the country, connecting 68 UDAN airports, including two water aerodromes and eight heliports.
According to Singh's reply, the government had approved a scheme at a total cost of Rs 4,500 crore for the revival and development of unserved and underserved airports of state governments, Airports Authority of India(AAI), Civil Enclaves, Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs), helipads and water aerodromes. The expenditure incurred up to June 30, 2022 under this scheme was Rs 2,610 crore.
An airport which is included in the awarded routes of UDAN and requires upgradation/development for commencement of RCS (regional connectivity scheme) operations is developed under the 'Revival/upgradation of unserved and underserved airports/heliports/water aerodromes' scheme.
Year-wise details of air passengers who availed the UDAN scheme:
* 2017-18: 2,63,166
* 2018-19: 12,40,896
* 2019-20: 29,91,337
* 2020-21: 14,98,066
* 2021-22: 32,99,860
--IANS
kumar/arm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU