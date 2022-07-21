JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Yogi 2.0 to showcase MSME bandwidth at UP Global Investor Summit 2023
Business Standard

Over 10 mn air passengers availed benefit of UDAN scheme: Govt

Over one crore air passengers have availed the benefit of the government's UDAN regional connectivity scheme since its inception in 2016, MoS for Civil Aviation, Gen. V.K. Singh (retd), said

Topics
Aviation industry | Udan scheme | Air passenger

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Similar to 9/11, the fear of flying has also hit business travel the hardest and it is expected to return the last — and only after a revival of leisure travel.
Air travel, Flight, Aviation

Over one crore air passengers have availed the benefit of the government's UDAN regional connectivity scheme since its inception in 2016, Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Gen. V.K. Singh (retd), said in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

The scheme focuses on connectivity between Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities and the number of beneficiaries will increase manifold as connectivity improves between the unserved and underserved airports, the reply said.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation had launched the UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) scheme on October 21, 2016 to enhance regional air connectivity from unserved and underserved airports in the country by making air travel affordable for the masses.

So far, 425 UDAN routes have been operationalised across the country, connecting 68 UDAN airports, including two water aerodromes and eight heliports.

According to Singh's reply, the government had approved a scheme at a total cost of Rs 4,500 crore for the revival and development of unserved and underserved airports of state governments, Airports Authority of India(AAI), Civil Enclaves, Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs), helipads and water aerodromes. The expenditure incurred up to June 30, 2022 under this scheme was Rs 2,610 crore.

An airport which is included in the awarded routes of UDAN and requires upgradation/development for commencement of RCS (regional connectivity scheme) operations is developed under the 'Revival/upgradation of unserved and underserved airports/heliports/water aerodromes' scheme.

Year-wise details of air passengers who availed the UDAN scheme:

* 2017-18: 2,63,166

* 2018-19: 12,40,896

* 2019-20: 29,91,337

* 2020-21: 14,98,066

* 2021-22: 32,99,860

--IANS

kumar/arm

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, July 21 2022. 18:49 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.