More than 30 mn women availed free bus travel facility in Delhi: Sisodia

More than three crore women availed the facility of free travel in public transport buses in Delhi in 2021-22, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia informed the Legislative Assembly on Friday.
Sisodia was presenting the status report of the Outcome Budget for 2021-22 in the Delhi Assembly.
There is a combined fleet strength of 6,900 buses in the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and the Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS).
The free bus ride scheme for women was launched by the AAP government in the national capital in 2019.
"In the last year, more than three crore women availed the free bus ride scheme in public transport buses," Sisodia said.
The deputy chief minister, who also holds the finance portfolio, said that in the transport department, faceless services benefitted more than five lakh people during August-December 2021.
Nearly 10 per cent of the total vehicles purchased in Delhi are electric vehicles, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
