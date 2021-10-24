Plans afoot for speeding up cargo movement on Brahmaputra: Union minister

-
-
Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday said plans are afoot for accelerating cargo movement on the Brahmaputra river.
He said improved connectivity will boost economic development of Assam, making markets more accessible for local businesses.
Led by the PM Gati Shakti - National Master Plan, an integrated approach for speeding up cargo movement on river Brahmaputra is being envisaged. It will open up employment avenues and provide global market access to local products, Sonowal said here.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on October 13, had launched a Rs 100 lakh crore national master plan for multi-modal connectivity to develop infrastructure to reduce logistic costs and boost the economy.
He said improved connectivity is bringing a sea change in the lives of people, giving youths and businesses of the state the opportunity to realise the idea of Local goes Global'.
The Centre's Act East Policy is a major factor for transforming Assam as well as the entire northeast region into a connectivity hub, the union minister said, according to an official release.
Sonowal also visited the site for proposed cargo terminal, tourist jetty and river front development projects near Bogibeel bridge over the Brahmaputra here, and held a meeting with stakeholders to accelerate implementation of the work, it said.
The former Assam chief minister said necessary steps are being taken to make Dibrugarh a major river port of the country.
Developing the National Waterway-2 (Brahmaputra) and NW-16 (Barak) is leveraging our connectivity with Bangladesh, and giving us the route to reach markets of the world, he said.
