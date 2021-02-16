PM FME scheme golden opportunity for micro food entrepreneurs: Minister

-
-
Union Minister of State for
Food Processing Industries Rameswar Teli on Tuesday said the Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PM FME) scheme offers golden opportunities to micro food entrepreneurs.
The scheme aims to bring in new technology, apart from affordable credit to help small entrepreneurs penetrate new markets.
Addressing a stakeholders meeting on food processing here, Teli said, the entrepreneurs will benefit from the scheme, with an outlay of Rs 10,000 crore over a period of five years from 2020-21 to 2024-25.
"It will surely address the challenges faced by micro enterprises and help tap the potential of groups and cooperatives," he said.
Another central sector scheme, Pradhan Mantri Kisan SAMPADA Yojana, will result in creation of modern infrastructure, including mega food parks, integrated cold chain and backward and forward linkages, the minister said.
"It will not only provide a big boost to the growth of food processing sector in the country but also help in creating huge employment opportunities and enhancing the export of processed foods," Teli said.
Sanction has been given for setting up mini food parks at Tinsukia, Sonitpur and Vijaynagar, he said.
The minister urged business leaders to invest in the state citing its locational advantage, conducive ecosystem, excellent incentives and subsidies under the North East Industrial Development Scheme (NEIDS) of the Centre and the industrial policy of the state.
Assam Industries and Commerce Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said, the agro-climatic conditions of the state favour growth of a variety of fruits, vegetables and spices which can help in setting up agro-processing industries.
The state has a surplus production of fruits and vegetables and has been exporting them to Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Kuwait, in the past few years.
Even during COVID-19 lockdown, the state had exported consignments of vegetables to the Middle East, he said.
