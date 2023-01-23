JUST IN
As acute inequality grows, squeeze on Indian spenders is yet to lift
Business Standard

Kerala Assembly set to begin 33-day-long Budget Session from today

This is the eighth session of this 15th legislative assembly in Kerala and will start from January 23 up till March 30

Topics
Kerala Assembly | Pinarayi Vijayan | State Budgets

ANI  Politics 

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

The Kerala Assembly is scheduled to undergo its 33-day prolonged session to discuss the budget, speaker AN Shamseer said on Sunday.

This is the eighth session of this 15th legislative assembly in Kerala and will start from January 23 up till March 30.

According to speaker Shamseer, the budget will be presented by the governor on February 3 after the "prolonged" discussions on January 25, February 1 and 2.

Shamser said that State governor Arif Mohammed Khan will first address the assembly today by 9 am.

"The 15th assembly's eighth session will start from January 23 to Match 30. It is a prolonged session. The governor will address the session on January 23 and there will be a discussion on the address on January 25, February 1 and 2, following the presentation of the budget on February 3. It would be a prolonged session to pass the budget. We expect cooperation from the Opposition and the treasury bench," Shamseer said talking to ANI.

"After the presentation of the budget, a discussion will take place among the various ministries and departments of the government. Later, various subject committees will scrutinize the budget following which it will come again to the assembly and we will pass the budget. This session is merely for passing the budget," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, January 23 2023. 07:38 IST

