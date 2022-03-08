Agri Ministry ready with new Rs 2,500 cr plan to boost natural farming

-
ALSO READ
PhonePe, NITI Aayog announce FinTech Open Hackathon winners
Let foreign firms fetch hyperloop technology for India: Niti Aayog member
Access to fuel, sanitation, power better in 2019-20: NITI Aayog report
UP last again in NITI Aayog Health Index 2019-20, Kerala tops ranking
Niti Aayog vice chairman stresses on increasing bamboo supply to industries
-
The Agriculture Ministry is ready with a new central scheme to promote natural farming in the country with an estimated outlay of Rs 2,500 crore, a senior government official said on Tuesday.
The proposed new scheme on natural farming will soon be placed before the Cabinet for approval, the official added.
The new scheme has been designed months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed the need to keep looking at alternatives for existing fertiliser and pesticide-based farming while addressing a national conclave on natural farming in Gujarat in December last year.
Modi had also said natural farming offers much better products with no side effects.
"After several rounds of consultations with stakeholders, a draft scheme on natural farming has been framed in order to promote natural farming with a systematic approach without disturbing the existing systems of farming," the government official told PTI.
The proposed scheme aims to adopt a complementary and cluster approach, to begin with, and will focus on intensive handholding of farmers practising natural farming, marketing of the produce and providing extension services, among other activities, the official said.
The objective of the scheme is not the conversion of chemical farming but promoting natural farming in areas where chemical farming has not reached yet. For instance, chemical farming is not much practised in dryland areas, the official said.
It may be noted that the government in the Union Budget 2022 has announced the promotion of chemical-free natural farming throughout the country, starting with fields within a 5-km corridor along the Ganga river.
According to government think-tank Niti Aayog, natural farming is a chemical-free alias traditional farming methods. It is considered an agroecology based diversified farming system, which integrates crops, trees and livestock with functional biodiversity.
In India, natural farming is promoted as Bharatiya Prakritik Krishi Paddhati Programme (BPKP) under the centrally sponsored scheme Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana (PKVY).
Niti Aayog along with the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers welfare had convened several high-level discussions with global experts on natural farming practices.
It is roughly estimated that around 2.5 million farmers in India are already practising regenerative agriculture. In the next five years, it is expected to reach 20 lakh hectares - in any form of organic farming, including natural farming, of which 12 lakh hectares are under BPKP, Aayog said on its website.
The BPKP programme has been adopted in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala.
Several studies have reported the effectiveness of natural farming BPKP in terms of increase in production, sustainability, saving of water use, improvement in soil health and farmland ecosystem. It is considered as a cost-effective farming practice with scope for raising employment and rural development, Aayog added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU