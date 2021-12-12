PM to virtually address meet on agro food processing before Gujarat summit

-
ALSO READ
Govt asks industry to take benefit of PLI, food processing sector schemes
Vibrant Gujarat Summit: State sees 12 more MoUs worth Rs 14,000 crore
MoUs worth Rs 14,165 crore signed before Vibrant Gujarat Summit
FDI in food processing sector falls 57% to $393 million in FY21
PM Modi to inaugurate Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2022 on Jan 10
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address an agro and food processing summit in Gujarat on its concluding day on December 16.
This summit will be organised on the campus of the Anand Agricultural University from December 14 to 16 as part of the events in the run-up to the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2022, officials said on Sunday.
The summit, based on the theme "Agro and Food Processing: Entering a new era of Cooperation Aatmanirbhar Krishi", will see the participation of over 5,000 farmers from across the country and officials representing 23 states, the Gujarat government said in a release.
This event will cover ten focused themes across 15 knowledge sessions. More than 90 speakers from national and international organisations, and over 300 companies from across the globe will exhibit innovative agro solutions, the release said.
The PM will virtually deliver the valedictory address on December 16, it said.
Union Minister of Home Affairs and Cooperation Amit Shah, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will also attend the valedictory event, to be held at Sardar Patel Auditorium of Amul at Anand, said the release.
The agro summit will be inaugurated by Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying Parshottam Rupala on December 14.
Deliberation on various aspects of the agriculture value chain and empowerment of farmers with global knowledge and advanced technologies will be held, providing "an ideal platform for agriculturists, scientists, agri-entrepreneurs, and progressive farmers for knowledge sharing and networking, said the release.
The summit will witness deliberations on the promotion and adoption of natural farming techniques, unlocking the potential of FPOs, and opportunities in agri-infrastructure and agro and food processing industry, among others, it said.
An exhibition will also be organised at the sports ground of the AAU from December 14-16 showcasing technological innovations under the major themes of natural farming, dairy and food processing.
"The demo cutting-edge approach of nano fertilizer application by drones will be the centre of attraction. The event also focuses on 'Co-operation -Sahkar Se Samriddhi,'" the release added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU