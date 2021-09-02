Power demand recovers 11% to 124.8 billion units in July: Ind-Ra

-
ALSO READ
IND vs SL HIGHLIGHTS, 3rd ODI: SL win by 3 wickets, India win series 2-1
IND vs SL 2nd T20 Highlights: Sri Lanka win by 4 wickets, level series 1-1
IND vs SL 3rd T20 highlights: Sri Lanka wins by 7 wickets, seal series 2-1
IND vs NZ WTC final Day 5 highlights: India 64-2 at stumps, lead by 32 runs
IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1 highlights: IND 24-1 at stumps, trail by 181 runs
-
All India energy demand recovered by 11 per cent to 124.8 billion units in July 2021, on account of stabilising economic activities and decline in COVID-19 cases, according to India Ratings.
In July 2020, India's demand for power was 112.4 billion units (BU), the rating agency said in its August 2021 edition of 'credit news digest on India's power sector.
The demand in the first 20 days of August 2021 also shot up by 17.52 per cent to reach 84.5 BU from 71.9 BU in the year-ago period.
"The recovery was owing to stabilising economic activities, led by the decline in the number of COVID-19 cases throughout the country," it said.
There was a recovery of demand in all the major manufacturing states such as Maharashtra, where the demand grew by 21.3 per cent, Gujarat 23.5 per cent and Tamil Nadu 15.1 per cent.
In July 2021, the all-India peak energy demand was the highest ever at 220.9 BU compared to 171.3 Bu a year ago, led by a high requirement from the north and south India, owing to the high temperatures within the country.
With the recovery in demand, electricity generation (excluding renewables) also increased 6.6 per year-on-year to 115.6 BU in July 2021, compared to 108.5 BU in the same month last year.
Thermal power generation increased 7.4 per cent year-on-year to 92 BU, and hydro generation increased 5 per cent to 19 BU.
The thermal plant load factor (PLF) improved to 56.73 per cent in July 2021 from 52.92 per cent, led by the improvement in the demand.
Electricity generation from renewable sources improved significantly by 27 per cent year-on-year in July to 16.9 BU, due to a low base effect.
The wind generation increased 53 per cent to 10.65 BU, while in solar, there was a marginal improvement of 5 per cent to 4.86 BU in July 2021.
Ind-Ra attributed the source of the data to Central Electricity Authority, Power System Operation Corporation, Indian Energy Exchange and Coal India.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU