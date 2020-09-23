Punjab cabinet gives nod for disinvestment of Punjab Alkalies & Chemicals

The Punjab cabinet on Wednesday gave its nod for of Punjab Alkalies & Chemicals Limited (PACL).

Accepting the report of the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of as well as the recommendations of the Empowered Group of Ministers set up on September 17, the cabinet has given the go ahead for of 33.49 per cent equity shareholding of PACL, held by state-owned Punjab State Industrial Development Corporation (PSIDC), an official spokesperson said.

The EGM, after considering the detailed report of the fresh core group of officers on during its meeting on September 22, unanimously decided that the state government should go ahead with the disinvestment of shares of in the manner as recommended by the core group.

Finance Minister Manpreet Badal informed the meeting that the state will get Rs 42 crore from the disinvestment, the spokesperson said.

The meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)