RBI money to govt helps it rein in fiscal deficit in first 5 months

The transfer of funds from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to the government helped the Centre moderate its fiscal deficit to 78.7 per cent of the Budget Estimates (BE) in the first five months of the current fiscal year (2019-20, or FY20), against 94.7 per cent a year ago.

In absolute terms, the deficit stood at Rs 5.5 million trillion in April-August FY20, against Rs 7.03 trillion budgeted for the entire year. Despite a grim tax revenue position, the government has managed to keep the deficit, in terms of percentage of the BE, at a lower level in April-August FY20, compared to ...