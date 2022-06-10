RBI prioritising inflation over growth to maintain price levels: Official

-
ALSO READ
RBI policy highlights: Prioritising inflation over growth, says Das
Dec retail inflation rises to 6-month high of 5.59%; Nov IIP growth at 1.4%
Factory output decelerates in November, retail inflation spikes in December
Retail inflation accelerates to 7.79% in April; March IIP growth at 1.9%
Parliament LIVE: UPA term was India's 'andhkaal', says FM Sitharaman
-
The Reserve Bank of India is prioritising inflation over growth, which is manifested by the recent hikes in repo rate, an official of the central bank said on Friday.
Speaking at an interactive session organised by the Merchants' Chamber of Commerce and Industry here, he also said financial markets across asset classes and geographies witnessed unprecedented volatility during the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Central banks across the globe will raise interest rates in future owing to much higher than expected inflation. This is a major risk, said Radha Shyam Ratho, Executive Director, RBI.
He said the RBI is giving priority to inflation over growth so that the level of price rise remains within targets without affecting growth.
The apex bank had recently raised the interest rate by 50 basis points to a two-year high of 4.9 per cent. The rate hike came on the back of a 40 basis-point increase effected at an unscheduled meeting on May 4.
Ratho said the bond market has become very volatile, too, which is a rare phenomenon. "This will have an impact on the domestic economy, he added.
The RBI official said despite the Russia-Ukraine conflict disrupting the global supply chain, India's external sector remains healthy, and the current account deficit (CAD) is sustainable with normal capital flows.
Referring to exchange rate management, he said the central bank does not have a fixed band and it is determined by market forces.
Ratho said the RBI has projected real GDP growth of 7.2 per cent with inflation forecast being revised 100 basis points upwards to 6.7 per cent.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU