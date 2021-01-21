JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Pandemic-induced lockdowns boost household savings to 20-yr high: Report
Business Standard

RBI remains net purchaser of US dollar in November, buys $10.261 bn

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) continued to remain a net buyer of the US currency in November

Topics
Reserve Bank of India | foreign exchange | US Dollar

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

RBI intervenes to protect falling rupee
Representational image of the US Dollar

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) continued to remain a net buyer of the US currency in November after it bought USD 10.261 billion from the spot market, data showed.

During the reporting month, the central bank purchased USD 14.289 billion and sold USD 4.028 billion, according to the monthly bulletin released by the RBI for January.

In October this year, though the RBI had purchased USD 15.64 billion from the spot market, it did not sell the US currency.

In November 2019, the RBI had bought USD 7.458 billion and sold USD 530 million in the spot market.

In FY20, the central bank had net purchased USD 45.097 billion. It had bought USD 72.205 billion and sold USD 27.108 billion in the spot market.

In the forward dollar market, the outstanding net purchase at the end of November was USD 28.344 billion, compared to USD 13.556 billion in October, the data showed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, January 21 2021. 17:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.