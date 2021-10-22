JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

RBI sees need for continued policy support: MPC minutes
Business Standard

Real estate sector to touch $1 trillion by 2030: Niti Aayog CEO Kant

Kant noted that the real estate sector and its stakeholders also play a critical role in supporting the 'housing for all' initiative of the government.

Topics
Amitabh Kant | Niti Aayog | Real Estate

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Amitabh Kant. Chief executive officer, NITI Aayog
Amitabh Kant. Chief executive officer, NITI Aayog

The real estate sector plays a multiplier effect in the development of the economy and is expected to reach a market size of USD 1 trillion by 2030, accounting for 18-20 per cent of India's GDP, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said on Friday.

Virtually addressing an event organised by industry body CII, Kant further said the last 18 months have been challenging for India and the economy in general, and the real estate sector was not left untouched.

"However, we see a silver lining as the vaccination rate has picked up and the infections are slowly coming down," he said.

Kant noted that the real estate sector and its stakeholders also play a critical role in supporting the 'housing for all' initiative of the government.

"The real estate sector plays a multiplier effect in the development of the economy and the ecosystem of the country. The sector is expected to reach a market size of USD 1 trillion and contribute 18-20 per cent of the country's GDP by 2030," he said.

Kant further said the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has already given its approval for Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), which will create an opportunity worth Rs 1.25 lakh crore in the coming years.

"The smart city project with a plan to build 100 cities is a prime opportunity for real estate companies," he said, adding that a slew of measures introduced by the government, including monetary and fiscal stimulus, have supported businesses and industries through these challenging times.

According to Kant, the sector will need to be in sync with the stated goals in order to leave a greener world for the future generations.

"Big corporates are realigning their sustainability roadmaps to speed up their net zero goals as a global movement towards more sustainable choices is underway," he added.

Pointing out that housing sales are recovering, buoyed by the decade-low mortgage rates, Kant said, "Make in India and India's growing might as a digital economy has spurred our warehousing and industrial segments. As we move ahead, technology will be a key game changer.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, October 22 2021. 19:29 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.