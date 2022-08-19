Retail inflation for farm, rural workers rise to 6.6%, 6.82% in July

-
Retail inflation for farm and rural workers increased to 6.60 per cent and 6.82 per cent, respectively, in July mainly due to higher prices of certain food items.
In June retail inflation for farm and rural workers stood at 6.43 per cent and 6.76 per cent respectively.
"Point-to-point rate of inflation based on the CPI-AL (Consumer Price Index-Agricultural Labourers) and CPI-RL (Consumer Price Index-Rural Labourers) stood at 6.60 per cent and 6.82 per cent in July, 2022 compared to 6.43 per cent & 6.76 per cent respectively in June, 2022 and 3.92 per cent and 4.09 per cent respectively during the corresponding month (July 2021) of the previous year," a labour ministry statement said.
Similarly, food inflation stood at 5.38 per cent & 5.44 per cent in July, 2022 compared to 5.09 per cent & 5.16 per cent respectively in June, 2022 and 2.66 per cent & 2.74 per cent respectively during the corresponding month of the previous year, it stated.
The All-India Consumer Price Index Number for Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers for July, 2022 increased by 6 points each to stand at 1131 and 1143 points respectively.
The CPI-AL was 1125 points in June 2022, while CPI-RL was 1137 points in the month.
The major contribution towards the rise in general index of Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers came from food group to the extent of 4.41 & 4.07 points respectively mainly due to increase in prices of rice, wheat-atta, bajra, pulses, milk, fish fresh, onion, chillies green/dry, ginger, mixed spices, vegetables & fruits, tea readymade, etc.
The rise in the index varied from state to state. In the case of Agricultural Labourers, it recorded an increase of 1 to 13 points in 20 States. Tamil Nadu with 1301 points topped the index table, whereas Himachal Pradesh with 890 points stood at the bottom.
In the case of Rural Labourers, it recorded an increase of 1 to 13 points in 20 States. Tamil Nadu with 1290 points topped the index table whereas Himachal Pradesh with 942 points stood at the bottom.
Amongst states, the maximum increase in the Consumer Price Index Numbers for both Agricultural and Rural Labourers was experienced by Assam (13 points each) mainly due to rise in the prices of rice, chillies green, vegetables & fruits, etc, it stated.
