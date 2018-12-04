SBI cease to be EPFO fund manager from March-end: Labour minister

The country's largest lender of (SBI) will cease to be a of retirement fund body by March-end, as a cannot function as an asset management company under the RBI norms.

"We have been told that SBI cannot work (as of the EPFO). We have not engaged (its arm) (as fund manager) because it was not there (as an applicant at the time of bidding) earlier," said.

He was addressing reporters after a meeting of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation's (EPFO) apex decision-making body (CBT), chaired by him here.

The also said: "We have given them (all five fund managers) time till March. We will discuss and take a call as to whom we can engage as a We had engaged SBI. But its job is banking and not this job (fund managing). SBI Mutual (Fund) was not enrolled with us as a fund manager. After March, if they (SBI's fund managing arm) come for this then we can engage them."



Currently, SBI, ICICI Securities Primary Dealership, Reliance Capital, AMC and UTI AMC are fund managers of the

The has separately engaged and UTI Mutual Funds as (ETF) managers. The manages 75 per cent of ETF investment of the EPFO, while the UTI Mutual Funds takes care of the remaining 25 per cent.

During the meeting, another proposal to increase the proportion of UTI Mutual Funds as ETF manufacturer came up for discussion which was referred to the EPFO's finance, audit and investment committee (FAIC). The body has invested about Rs 550 billion in ETFs so far, a said.

On the issue of giving higher pension to employees contributing more towards Employees Pension Scheme-95 (EPS-95), the said: "This matter is sub-judice with the After the decision of the apex court, we will take a decision. We have sought an advice of an on this issue. We will take a decision factoring in that advice. There were a large number of people who came here today on this issue. But the decision would be taken by the "



Asked about doubling the minimum monthly pension to Rs 2,000, he said: "There was no such proposal listed on the agenda for meeting today. The government has to make arrangement (provide funds) for managing existing minimum monthly pension of Rs 1,000. This is subject to government approval.

"We told (the Ministry) what would be the financial implication for keeping minimum monthly pension at Rs 1,000, Rs 2,000 and Rs 3,000 levels. This will be decided by them (the Ministry)."



The meeting Tuesday held by newly-reconstituted Board, approved the constitution of the FAIC, Pension & EDLI (insurance scheme) and (for PF trusts).

The ratified the proposal of appointment of as to assist the EPFO in selection and review of portfolio managers.

The Board also mandated FAIC to select new of the EPFO.

It extended the tenure of the current portfolio managers up to March 31, 2019 or till appointment of new portfolio managers, whichever is earlier. The Board also extended the tenure of as up to March 31 2019 or till appointment of new portfolio managers, whichever is earlier.