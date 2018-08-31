Soon, quoting father's name may not be mandatory in PAN application

The Income department on Friday proposed to do away with the mandatory requirement of mentioning father's name while applying for a (PAN).

According to a draft notification, where the mother of a applicant is a single parent, the individual would have to mention only the name of the mother.

At present, providing father's name in the application Forms (Form No.49A and Form No.49AA) is mandatory, however, the applicant has been given an option to select the name of either father or mother, which the applicant may like to be printed on card.

"In order to provide that father's name shall not be mandatory in PAN application forms, where the mother is the single parent, an amendment in PAN application forms is proposed to provide that ... mentioning mother's name shall be mandatory in cases where father's name is not furnished and mother is the single parent," the CBDT said in a draft notification on which it has invited stakeholder comment by September 17.

The department is also proposing to empower or Income to specify the manner in which PAN would be issued to an applicant.

Under the current norms, a PAN with 10 alphanumeric characters has to be issued in the form of a laminated card.

The draft notification also proses a timeline for applying for PAN card by entities entering into financial transactions of Rs 2.50 lakh or more in a financial year.