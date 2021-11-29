Supply of coal to power plants in Nov more than consumption: Joshi

The supply of coal to power plants in November is more than the consumption, resulting in rise in stock of dry fuel at power plants, and this trend is likely to continue in the coming months, Parliament was informed today.

Several power plants of the country reportedly faced coal shortages during September and October this year.

"The coal supply to power plants in the month of November 2021 is more than the consumption, resulting in increase in coal stock at power plants end," Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi said in a reply to a query in the Rajya Sabha.

The minister further said that there was no shortage of domestic coal to power sector. In fact, Coal India Ltd (CIL), the largest supplier of coal to the power sector, has dispatched around 54 million tonnes (MT) more coal during April-October period in comparison to the same period of last year, he said.

CIL has dispatched 291.72 MT coal during this period, against 237.75 MT during the same months last fiscal, the minister said.

However, due to increased demand of power, less power generation by imported coal-based power plants and some interruption in supply of coal due to heavy rains, the coal stock at the power plants depleted to 7.2 MT (sufficient for 4 days) as on October 8, he said.

Subsequently with increased coal supplies, the coal stock has started increasing and has now reached 16.6 MT (sufficient for nine days) as on November 24.

Besides this, the coal stock at CIL pithead end is 32.30 MT as on November 24. Hence there is no coal shortage, he said. PTI SID.

