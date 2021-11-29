Supply of coal to power plants in Nov more than consumption: Joshi

-
ALSO READ
Ensure 18 days' coal stock with thermal power plants: Pralhad Joshi to CIL
No move to seek Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's resignation: Pralhad Joshi
India among 5 nations responsible for 80% of world's planned coal plants
Coal dispatches to power plants being enhanced: Pralhad Joshi
Ample coal stocks for power plants; no blackout risk, says govt
-
The supply of coal to power plants in November is more than the consumption, resulting in rise in stock of dry fuel at power plants, and this trend is likely to continue in the coming months, Parliament was informed today.
Several power plants of the country reportedly faced coal shortages during September and October this year.
"The coal supply to power plants in the month of November 2021 is more than the consumption, resulting in increase in coal stock at power plants end," Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi said in a reply to a query in the Rajya Sabha.
The minister further said that there was no shortage of domestic coal to power sector. In fact, Coal India Ltd (CIL), the largest supplier of coal to the power sector, has dispatched around 54 million tonnes (MT) more coal during April-October period in comparison to the same period of last year, he said.
CIL has dispatched 291.72 MT coal during this period, against 237.75 MT during the same months last fiscal, the minister said.
However, due to increased demand of power, less power generation by imported coal-based power plants and some interruption in supply of coal due to heavy rains, the coal stock at the power plants depleted to 7.2 MT (sufficient for 4 days) as on October 8, he said.
Subsequently with increased coal supplies, the coal stock has started increasing and has now reached 16.6 MT (sufficient for nine days) as on November 24.
Besides this, the coal stock at CIL pithead end is 32.30 MT as on November 24. Hence there is no coal shortage, he said. PTI SID.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU