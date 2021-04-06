Surge in opportunities for tech jobs pre and post-pandemic: Report

As India completed an year of pandemic-induced curbs, a report has revealed that there has been a recovery in the hiring activity towards the end of March 2021 even as there were high opportunities for during both pre and post-pandemic.

There has been shoots of recovery in the hiring activity towards the end of March, with hiring in India witnessing a decline of 9 per cent, according to a report by global job site Indeed.

The report further stated that it is an improvement from June 2020, where it was down by 51 per cent.

The Indeed report is based on data on the site's platform between January 2020 and February 2021, analysing the impact of COVID-19 on India's job market.

It also found that the demand (job postings) for skilled technical job roles like Application Developer, Lead Consultant, Salesforce Developer and Site Reliability Engineer grew between 150-300 per cent, becoming the top sought after roles as of January 2020 to February 2021.

The continued reliance of tech solutions across organisations and extension of work from home structure, businesses ramping up their technological infrastructures to scale up businesses and ensure smooth operations resulted in soaring number of postings for tech jobs, it noted.

Indeed data revealed that the employers' demand for job roles like Field Engineer, Sales Lead and Editor that de-grew between 55-85 per cent during January 2020 and February 2021.

Job postings across sectors surged in key metro cities, including Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune and Delhi, it stated.

All the cities witnessed a growth in tech job roles except Kolkata where the job postings were concentrated in the Retail and Business Development sectors, it added.

Further, the data revealed that with the continued adherence on social distancing and increasing reliance on online shopping, the job roles that require customer interfacing de-grew significantly.

Among the jobs that were least sought after, Caller, Customer Service Representative, Sales Executive and Sales Representatives saw a sharp decline, it stated.

"Our data shows India Inc's inclination towards moving to a digital future in the post-pandemic world. The relevance of continue to remain consistent both pre and post pandemic. The continued reliance on technological solutions to meet the needs for shopping, remote working and learning has amplified the importance of tech developers across industries and cities," Indeed India Managing Director Sashi Kumar said.

Moreover, shifting focus towards scaling up businesses online and developing solutions to connect customers, employees, students and various other entities in the ecosystem has led to an escalated demand for post-pandemic as well, he added.

