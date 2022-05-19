Telangana govt hikes liquor prices by 20-25% to mop up revenues

-
ALSO READ
Tomato prices skyrocket in Chennai after supplies hit by heavy rainfall
Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation hikes liquor prices in state
Indian Made Foreign Liquor consumption in MP up by 23% in one decade: Govt
UP CM Adityanath slashes power tariff by 50% on agricultural use
Punjab govt announces 300 units free power every month from July 1
-
The Telangana government has increased the liquor prices by 20 to 25 per cent to mop up revenues.
Prices of all brands of liquor were hiked and this is expected to help the government generate additional revenues of Rs 6,000 crore to Rs 7,000 crore annually.
The state had earned Rs 30,000 crore from liquor sales in 2021-22 with the tax income reported at Rs 12,000 crore
The authorities have increased the price of 1,000 ml liquor by Rs 120. The price has gone up to Rs 615 from Rs 495 earlier.
The price of a quarter bottle has been hiked by Rs 20. On all types of beer, there was a minimum hike of Rs 10 per bottle.
The new prices will come into effect from Thursday. The excise officials checked the liquor stocks at wine shops, bars and pubs on Wednesday night after the day's sales came to an end. The available stocks will be sold at new rates from Thursday.
The liquor prices have been hiked for the first time since liquor policy 2021-23 came into effect. Liquor prices were last hiked in the state in May 2020 soon after the first phase of Covid-19 lockdown.
This has come at a time when the state is facing a fund crunch to continue its welfare schemes as the Centre has tightened norms on loans and market borrowings.
This is the latest in a series of measures taken by the state government to mop its revenues. It recently hiked market value of lands, property registration charges, bus fares and electricity charges.
--IANS
ms/shb/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU