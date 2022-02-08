Telecom Minister urges for deployment of products designed, made in India

-
Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday made an aggressive pitch for adoption of products that are designed and made in India, citing better quality and costs, as he affirmed the government's firm resolve to improving ease of doing business and reducing regulations in the sector.
The minister also urged global players to consider developing more partnerships with Indian entrepreneurs, companies, manufacturers, startups and developers.
Speaking at the inaugural session of 'India - Telecom 2022', the minister noted that the comprehensive semiconductor programme, launched recently, has got a "good response".
Listing out India's rapid strides in ushering in new-age technologies, he said the 5G network is in its final stages of development.
The country has also indigenously developed 4G core network and radio network, even as it is participating in development of 6G standards.
"...from the government's side, we are committed to reduce regulation, to make sure that the regulation is in tune with times, that the industry feels committed towards investments...the industry finds interacting with the government as a very seamless experience," he said addressing the virtual event.
He exhorted the industry, academia, organisations and global players to "take a serious look" at products that are designed and made in India.
"These will bring better quality, (are) more economic, and also they would be at a level of technology which is very contemporary... which is going to meet the expectations of the customers of telecom networks," he said, terming it a "great opportunity".
India has emerged as a major hub for electronics manufacturing. Electronics manufacturing in the country is pegged at about USD 75 billion, he noted.
"It is growing at more than 20 per cent CAGR...Now we have launched a major semiconductor programme, a very comprehensive one...right from silicon chip to compound semiconductors and design-led manufacturing, to creating a series of entrepreneurs and also finally, to develop 85,000 semiconductor engineers," Vaishnaw said, adding that the response to the scheme has been "very good".
He appealed to global players to seriously consider teaming up with Indian entrepreneurs, companies, manufacturers, startups and developers.
