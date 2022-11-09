JUST IN
Thermal plants have adequate coal stocks at 25.6 million tonnes, says govt

The domestic coal supply to the power sector in October is 12 per cent more than the same period of last year.

Topics
thermal power plants | power plant coal stocks | Coal Supply

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Coal
Photo: Bloomberg

The coal stock with domestic dry fuel-based power plants, as on October 31, was 25.6 million tonnes, the government said, adding that the availability situation is being constantly monitored.

It has clarified that the coal supply situation to thermal plants is under control.

The domestic coal supply to the power sector in October is 12 per cent more than the same period of last year.

This, official sources said, is the highest ever supply to power sector in the first seven months of any financial year.

The total domestic coal production in October 2022 is also 18 per cent higher than the same period of previous year with Coal India Ltd (CIL) achieving a growth of 17.5 per cent.

The captive coal blocks produced 58.6 million tonnes in the first seven months of the current fiscal, registering a growth of 37.5 per cent over the same period of last year, sources said.

The domestic coal rake loading from all sources of CIL to power sector has been at an all time high of 296.5 rakes per day which is 19 per cent increase over the same period of the previous year, the sources said.

Coal, Power, and Railway ministries are ensuring adequate supply to plants.

With an objective to enhance coal production capacity, the Ministry of Coal has recently put 141 new coal blocks for commercial auction.

It is also coordinating with state governments and central ministries concerned to operationalise mines auctioned earlier, on fast track.

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 10:47 IST

