Wheat exports rise 30% to $1.5 billion in Apr-Nov: Commerce ministry

exports rose 29.29 per cent to USD 1.50 billion during April-November this fiscal from USD 1.17 billion in the same period the previous year, the said on Friday.

Though the government banned exports in May, some shipments are allowed to meet the food security needs of the countries that request it.

The ministry said that Basmati rice exports too increased by 39.26 per cent to USD 2.87 billion during April-November 2022, while that of non-basmati rice registered a growth of 5 per to USD 4.2 billion in the same period.

" has registered an increase of 29.29 per cent in eight months of the current fiscal as its rose to USD 1508 million in April-November 2022 from USD 1,166 million in April-November 2021," it added.

The outbound shipments of agricultural and processed food products rose by 16 per cent in the eight months of the current fiscal to USD 17.43 billion.

"For 2022-23, an target of USD 23.56 billion has been fixed for the agricultural and processed food products basket and an export of USD 17.435 billion has already been achieved in eight months of the current fiscal," the ministry said.

In April-November 2022, fresh fruits were exported to the tune of USD 991 million against USD 954 million in the corresponding months of the previous fiscal.

The export of pulses increased by 90.49 per cent in eight months of the current fiscal to USD 392 million, it added.

Similarly, dairy products recorded a growth of 33.77 per cent as its export rose to USD 421 million in April-November 2022 from USD 315 million in the year-ago period.

