Wholesale price inflation rises to 4-year high in June at 5.77%

Ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary review next month, wholesale price inflation rose to a four and a half year high of 5.72 per cent in June, up from 4.43 per cent in May. A jump in fuel prices, along with a continuing uptick in food inflation, led to a rise for a fifth month in a row. This raises pressure on the RBI to raise its policy rate (repo) of interest, experts said.

The RBI had raised it by 25 basis points (bps) last month. Higher prices of fuel and food have been a factor for five months. In addition, figures released on Monday by the commerce ...