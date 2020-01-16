Will engage with India, says Malaysia as Modi govt curbs palm oil import

-
ALSO READ
Malaysia PM defends criticising India as Modi govt blocks palm oil import
India's palm oil import curbs could trigger Malaysia, Indonesia price war
Refiners slash palm oil purchase from Malaysia fearing duty hike
Malaysia offers to increase imports from India after palm oil curbs threat
Experts see dip in palm oil imports from one-year high as prices jump
-
Malaysia will use diplomatic channels as it moves to resolve concerns over palm oil exports after India imposed some curbs last week, a minister said on Thursday.
"This year, we foresee more challenges in some of our major markets, Teresa Kok, Malaysia's minister of primary industries, told an industry conference.
A key concern was India's imposition of restrictions on RBD palm oil, she added, referring to refined palm oil.
"Despite these developments, the ministry will continuously engage these markets, including through diplomatic channels to seek amicable solutions to restore market confidence and further strengthen existing and potential markets."
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU