Will engage with India, says Malaysia as Modi govt curbs palm oil import

Business Standard

This year, we foresee more challenges in some of our major markets, said Teresa Kok, Malaysia's minister of primary industries

Reuters  |  KUALA LUMPUR 

Malaysia will use diplomatic channels as it moves to resolve concerns over palm oil exports after India imposed some curbs last week, a minister said on Thursday.

"This year, we foresee more challenges in some of our major markets, Teresa Kok, Malaysia's minister of primary industries, told an industry conference.

A key concern was India's imposition of restrictions on RBD palm oil, she added, referring to refined palm oil.

"Despite these developments, the ministry will continuously engage these markets, including through diplomatic channels to seek amicable solutions to restore market confidence and further strengthen existing and potential markets."
First Published: Thu, January 16 2020. 10:15 IST

