Woman farmers, SHGs play crucial role in farm sector growth: MoS Agri

-
ALSO READ
Recent farm sector ordinances might 'exploit' farmers: Punjab seeks review
Rs 1-trn fund, bee keeping: FM Sitharaman's 11 steps to help farmers
Reducing farm wastage
Farmers continue 'rail roko' agitation in Punjab against farm sector laws
Sitharaman brings farm sector reforms, to deregulate onion, potato prices
-
Woman farmers and woman self-help groups (SHGs) play an important role in the growth of the farm sector, Minister of State for Agriculture Parshottam Rupala said on Thursday.
The Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare organised the Mahila Kisan Diwas through video-conferencing on Thursday, an official statement said.
This event was held under the guidance of Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and was graced by Parshottam Rupala, Agriculture Secretary Sanjay Agarwal and other senior officers of the department.
A series of activities were undertaken on this occasion.
Rupala interacted with successful woman farmers and woman entrepreneurs. The e-book on 'Inspiring Stories of Progressive Women Farmers' was released. Two short video films on 'Mahila Krishak and her Contribution in Agriculture' and 'Global Examples of Successful Women Farmers' were also launched during this event.
Speaking on the occasion, Rupala stated that "woman farmers and woman self-help groups (SHGs) play an important role in agriculture development with their significant contribution to boost the rural economy".
He emphasised that the inspirational success stories of woman farmers should be replicated in other states to encourage woman farmers across the country.
The value addition of agri produce should be done at village level through women SHGs, and supply chain should be developed for transportation to the urban area, he added.
The agriculture secretary emphasised that the woman farmers may avail the benefits of all farmer-centric schemes especially the Kisan Credit Card and farmer producer organisations.
The recently introduced two farming Acts, namely 'The Farmers' Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020' and 'The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020,', will promote the livelihood of the rural community, he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU