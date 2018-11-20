World Bank to lend $310 mn to boost Jharkhand's power transmission infra

The Centre and the government on Tuesday signed a pact with the under which the multilateral agency will advance a loan of $310 million to boost the state's power system, mainly

"The will help build new as well as put in place systems to improve the technical efficiency and commercial performance of the state power sector utilities," the said in a statement.

The project, part of the central government's 'Power for All' programme launched in 2014, will help bring in modern such as automated sub-stations, network analysis and planning tools to provide reliable power supply, it said.

The deal was signed by in the Union Ministry Sameer Kumar Khare, Department and India

Khare said the project would help meet Jharkhand's needs for its economic growth as demand for reliable power is expected to almost double in coming years.

Ahmad said the project would help the state increase supply of reliable to households, industries and businesses, and contribute to poverty alleviation and inclusive growth.

Currently, more than 80 per cent of the state's population has access to and the per capita power consumption in Jharkhand at 552 kWh at the end of financial year 2015-16 is roughly half of the national average, the statement said.

However, in recent years, the state has achieved lower supply deficits.

Some of the major components of the project include construction of new sub-stations and transmission lines, providing support to the (JUSNL) and helping integrate in the state grid.

It will also support smart meters, with two-way communication and backend IT infrastructure, deployed in select urban towns. To begin with, the project will smart metering for around 350,000 consumers in the capital city Ranchi, the Ministry said.

The $310-million loan from the (IBRD), has a 5-year grace period, and a final maturity of 25 years, it added.