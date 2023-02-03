JUST IN
Maintaining growth momentum the main idea behind Budget preparation: FM
Hits and misses: India's disinvestment strategy needs to mind markets
Govt expects 'fabulous' response to revamped I-T regime: CBDT chief
No extension to lower withholding tax triggers concern among FPIs: Report
Customs duty changes in Budget will promote Make in India initiative: GTRI
Why Sitharaman called millets 'Shree Anna' - the mother of all grains
Kerala Budget: Rs 2,000 cr to manage price rise, Rs 80 cr for the poor
January services growth eases as production, exports slow: PMI Survey
Indirect taxes: Budget proposals aligned with govt's strategic priorities
Direct tax: Budget gives a blueprint for sustained high-growth trajectory
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Will bring scheme for disposal of small appeals: CBDT chairperson
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

World food prices decline for tenth month running in January, says FAO

World food prices fell in January for a 10th consecutive month, and are now down some 18% from a record high hit last March following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the United Nations food agency said

Topics
World food prices | Ukraine | Russia

Reuters  |  ROME 

FAO estimates higher cereal output

World food prices fell in January for a 10th consecutive month, and are now down some 18% from a record high hit last March following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the United Nations food agency said on Friday.

The Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) price index, which tracks the most globally traded food commodities, averaged 131.2 points last month against 132.2 for December. It was the lowest reading since September 2021.

The December figure was revised down from an original estimate of 132.4.

Falls in the prices of vegetable oils, dairy and sugar helped pull down the index, while cereals and meat remained largely stable, the FAO said.

In separate cereal supply and demand estimates on Friday, the FAO raised its forecast for global cereal production in 2022 to 2.765 billion tonnes from a previous estimate of 2.756 billion tonnes.

The FAO cereal price index rose just 0.1% month-on-month in January to give a 4.8% increase on the year. International wheat prices declined 2.5% as production in Australia and Russia outpaced expectations. Rice, by contrast, jumped 6.2%, driven in part by strong local demand in some Asian exporting countries.

Vegetable oil prices fell 2.9% in January, the dairy index dipped 1.4% and sugar declined 1.1%. Meat slipped a mere 0.1%.

Looking at supply and demand for cereals, FAO said it expected a record global output of wheat in 2022 thanks to revised crop forecasts from Australia and Russia.

The forecast for world rice production was revised down on the back of lower-than-expected output in China, and is now predicted to decline 2.6% from its all-time high in 2021.

Looking ahead to 2023, FAO said early indications pointed to a likely expansion of winter wheat cropping in the northern hemisphere. However, it warned that high fertilizer costs may impact yields.

World cereal utilisation in 2022/23 was forecast to dip 0.7% from the previous year to 2.779 billion tonnes. The estimate for world cereal stocks was pegged at 844 million tonnes, pushing down the world stock-to-use ratio for 2022/23 to 29.5% from 30.8% in 2021/22.

 

(Reporting by Crispian Balmer)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on World food prices

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 15:46 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.