Fund allocation for MGNREGA has not been reduced, says Sitharaman
Outward remittance in April-December almost equal to FY22 figure: RBI
Business Standard

Year 2023 could witness milder slowdown at the global level, says RBI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has predicted that 2023 would probably be characterised by a milder global slowdown than anticipated earlier, but added that the trajectory remains unpredictable

Topics
Reserve Bank of India | Global economy | Economic slowdown

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Mumbai: A security personal outside Reserve Bank of India (RBI) headquarters, in Mumbai, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (PTI Photo

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has predicted that 2023 would probably be characterised by a milder global slowdown than anticipated earlier, but added that the trajectory remains unpredictable.

In its monthly bulletin for the month of February which was released on Friday, the central bank said: "In India, domestic consumption and investment stand to benefit from stronger prospects for agricultural and allied activities, strengthening business and consumer confidence, and strong credit growth."

Supply responses and cost conditions are poised to improve even though inflation witnessed a rebound in January, the bulletin in its "State of the Economy" chapter, adding that the union budget's focus on capital expenditure is expected to crowd-in private investment, strengthen job creation and demand and raise India's potential growth.

An authored article in the bulletin titled "The Long Shadow of Federal Reserve's Actions: Monetary Policy and Uncertainty Spillovers to India" noted that cross-border transmission of economic shocks arising from changes in the macroeconomic policy stance in major advanced economies has emerged as a key challenge for emerging market economies.

The article analyses the impact of monetary policy actions of the US Federal Reserve on the Indian economy over the last two decades, observing that in line with international evidence, changes in the monetary policy stance of the US Federal Reserve tend to impact the Indian economy, altering domestic output and inflation.

It predicted that heightened uncertainty around the stance and actions of the US Federal Reserve is estimated to reduce aggregate demand in the Indian economy.

--IANS

ans/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, February 17 2023. 21:27 IST

