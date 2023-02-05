2nd admission list for entry-level in Delhi's pvt schools likely on Monday

A few in Delhi are expected to publish the second list of shortlisted students for admission to entry-level classes Monday with many others having already closed the process with their first list itself.

The first list was issued on January 20.

President of Delhi State Public School's Management Association R C Jain said several schools do not issue a waiting list or a second list of students as the seats fill up after the first draw of lots itself.

The draw of lots is conducted under videography and its footage are retained by the school. The slips are shown to the parents before being put in the box used for the draw of lots.

A child needs to be at least four years old to fill out the form for nursery admission. The age limit is five years for admission in kindergarten and at least six years for Class 1 as on March 31, 2023.

The registration process for admission to entry-level classes in more than 1,800 in Delhi for the 2023-24 academic session began on December 1 and ended on December 23.

The Department of had said that a non-refundable amount of Rs 25 can be charged as admission registration fee. The purchase of a prospectus of a school by the parents will be optional, it had said.

According to the circular, all will reserve 25 per cent of seats for economically weaker sections and disadvantaged group students as well as for differently-abled children.

