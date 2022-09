6 UK institutions to partner with Jindal University for overseas education

The O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) has established comprehensive and meaningful partnerships with six prestigious universities in the .

This ensures that JGU students benefit from meaningful, internationally recognized global opportunities. Towards this end, JGU has signed new agreements with the following institutions -- University of Birmingham, University of Edinburgh, University of Essex, University of Liverpool, University of Nottingham and University of Sussex

JGU students will benefit from these programmes in different ways, including student exchanges, study abroad courses and dual degree offers at these outstanding universities. Students will be able to choose from semester-length programmes to long-term study abroad options from the available opportunities created through these partnerships. The new collaborations will also enhance faculty research and bring universalization to learning and pedagogy.

The Founding Vice Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University, Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar said: "JGU students will have a modern and enriching international experience with the wide network of partner universities in the which has further expanded with the addition of these top class collaborations. The new partnerships will enable students of Law, Liberal Studies, Economics, Commerce, Business Administration and Management to benefit from these innovative programmes and gain a global perspective to improve their knowledge and learning aspirations."

Professor (Dr.) Mohan Kumar, Dean, Office of International Affairs & Global Initiatives, JGU, said: "The historical ties between India and the UK are best reflected in the field of . For years, students and scholars from JGU have attended some of the best British universities. This has resulted in significantly stronger people-to-people ties between the two countries. The recent partnerships with British universities and institutions will further enhance our commitment towards our students to create more opportunities in higher and research."

Professor (Dr.) Sreejith S.G., Executive Dean, Jindal Global Law School (JGLS), observed: "The new collaborations are aimed at creating student mobility opportunities at top institutions across the UK as there is a great demand in India to pursue higher education there. Students will experience the UK education system which will allow them to develop a more global perspective. Additionally, we will explore many other aspects of the partnership like faculty mobility and joint research in the coming months."

Akhil,Bhardwaj, Additional Director, Office of International Affairs & Global Initiatives, JGU, said: "One of the core objectives of JGU's international collaborations has been to create global opportunities to fulfil the aspirations of our students with world class opportunities across the globe. The UK is one of the preferred destinations for our students which drives our commitment to engage with distinguished British institutions. These new partnerships will further expand our offer of new opportunities for our students."

These new collaborations are in addition to the existing 360+ partnerships creating diverse opportunities for intercultural learning through internationalisation.

--IANS

san/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)