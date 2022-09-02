IILM University's Law School is India's 1st NEP 2020 compliant Law School.

IILM University takes immense pride in elevating the Legal Education System of India with the launch of the first National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020) Compliant Law School in the country.

IILM University, with the approval of the government of Uttar Pradesh and the recognition of the Bar Council of India (BCI), announces this big breakthrough.

The IILM Law School, known for its state-of-the-art infrastructure, is located in an exceptionally spacious Twin Block with sprawling lush green outer space. It has an enchanting splendour and a student-friendly campus. One of its key attractions is its Incubation Centre, aimed for grooming the law students with the advocacy skills to become prolific litigating lawyers and promising judges. It is also a great place to study for those who aspire to be civil servants, Judge Advocate Generals (JAG) in the Indian Army, corporate lawyers and in-house counsels.

The IILM University's interdisciplinary teaching and training technique are in compliance with NEP 2020 which directs the IILM Law School to achieve its goal of planned experiential learning through many practical initiatives.

To raise the country's top-notch lawyers and civil servants, it offers a conducive study environment powered by well-designed Moot courtrooms, e-conference and seminar halls, mock-trial venues, counselling chambers, and mediation and arbitration practice centres. It has a vibrant Legal Aid and Advice Centre as required by the Constitution of India, the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987 and the multiple directives of the Supreme Court of India. It also offers an in-house IT Park to students besides a double orbit library and the central information centre, both automated for universal access.

Justice Madan B. Lokur, Former Judge, Supreme Court of India, Justice Manmohan Sarin, Former Judge, High Court of Delhi and Prof. Ranbir Singh, Former Vice Chancellor of NALSAR, Hyderabad and NLU, Delhi are among the school's list of mentors.

Its courses are socially and technologically well oriented to produce the fittest brand of legal eagles for the future, adept in general jurisprudence as well as laws related to artificial intelligence, cybernetics, robotics, and digital economics to serve the legal system and society.

Its vision is to emerge as a globally recognized and preferred institution for education, training, and research in law, aligning with the University's mission to be 'Global, Inclusive and Responsible'.

It has an open-air campus with a delightful sentinel building in the vicinity of faculties of technology, management, and humanities making interdisciplinary studies and interactions most easy and convenient.

The key mode of instruction is 'Problem-based Case Studies' along with group discussions, expert interactions and lectures by professionals and trained faculties supported by industry experts. This helps in building a strong educational foundation of the students.

Its core assessment policy is a 'Credit Based Choice System'. The students have a broad self-selective and self-monitored learning opportunity, which helps them shape their careers.

During the 5 years course, it is mandatory for the students at IILM Law School to do internships with NGOs, Law firms, Supreme Court, High Courts, District Courts and Corporate houses.

A connection with society through social outreach and professional nexus through moot courts, mock trials and regular court visits are among the best of its efforts which assist the students in achieving their goals. Institutional exchange and collaborative programmes of teaching and research on various projects, including good governance, are carried out to expose the students to real-time challenges for grooming them as confident beings and responsible citizens of the country. It uses its Language Lab to support students in developing diverse communicational abilities, besides preparing them for the international legal environment to be practicing lawyers in the countries such as the US, UK and other Common Law countries.

Its overall mission is 'To produce skillful law practitioners to complement a strong legislative, executive, judicial systems and corporate and social sectors, making them deliver their best for India'.

The cost of the BA LLB (Five-Year Integrated Course) is Rs 1.5 lakh per annum. The institute also offers scholarships.

The program is led and uniquely designed by Prof. (Dr.) M. Afzal Wani, a former member of the Law Commission of India and a member and chair of various University and Legal Aid Committees in Delhi and across the nation. A multifaceted scholar, academician, and administrator, Professor Wani, Principal IILM Law School, IILM University is a visionary and leader of the legal fraternity in general and the law teachers community in particular, with experience in attending and presenting papers at world-renowned academic locations including Oxford, Stanford, Melbourne, Kuala Lumpur, Istanbul, Jakarta, Kathmandu, Dhaka and Bangkok.

After dedicating 30 plus years to nation- building, working on law reforms, and nurturing various academia, students, and professionals, Prof. Wani aims to take his passion forward while designing the Innovative Law program at IILM Law School, Greater Noida, in accordance with the above-mentioned features.

