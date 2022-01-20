All Mumbai schools to reopen from Monday: Iqbal Singh Chahal

-
Offline teaching will resume at schools in the city from classes 1 to 12 from January 24, municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal told PTI on Thursday.
The decision came as new Omicron cases and overall daily coronavirus infections in the city have begun to decline. In-person or offline classes will resume in pre-primary schools too, the commissioner said.
"All schools in Mumbai shall open from Monday," Chahal said. Earlier in the day, Maharashtra school education minister Varsha Gaikwad announced that the state government has allowed reopening of schools for classes 1 to 9 for offline teaching from January 24. As Omicron cases increased and overall caseload began to spiral from the last week of December, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had closed the schools barring classes 10 and 12 from January 3, 2022.
