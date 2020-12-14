Banaras Hindu University to start two-year 'Kashi Study' course from 2021

The will soon introduce a two-year postgraduate course on 'Kashi Study' from the next academic session.

The course will help students decipher the mystique of the heritage city through academia.

"Students from India and abroad who have an interest in understanding the mystery of Kashi can take admission in the course. This will teach them about the city which is one of the oldest in the world and is a symbol of life, and used to be known for its streets. The religious culture, musical tradition and sculpture art of Kashi always attracts and mesmerizes the world," a statement issued by the government said.

The first session of the course under the Faculty of Social Sciences will begin in July next year, the government said.

A seven-member committee headed by the dean of faculty of social science, Prof. Kowshal Kishore Mishra, is working on the course framework and is likely to complete it by December 26.

"The course structure will be presented for approval before the academic council in January," he said and added that the learning will be about the culture, history, religious importance, ways of living and assets of Kashi. They will also get a chance to understand the works of Tulsidas, Kabir, Premchand, Gautam Buddha, Ravidas and other saints.

Foreign students can also take admission in the Kashi Study course that will span across four semesters.

