Banaras Hindu University to start two-year 'Kashi Study' course from 2021

-
ALSO READ
Banaras Hindu University to study Use of Ashwagandha on Covid-19 warriors
From Banaras to Kashmir
THE World University Rankings 2021: List of top Indian Institutes in pics
Start saving and investing early if you want your child to study abroad
IISc best among Indian institutes across subjects in THE rankings
-
The Banaras Hindu University will soon introduce a two-year postgraduate course on 'Kashi Study' from the next academic session.
The course will help students decipher the mystique of the heritage city through academia.
"Students from India and abroad who have an interest in understanding the mystery of Kashi can take admission in the course. This will teach them about the city which is one of the oldest in the world and is a symbol of life, and used to be known for its streets. The religious culture, musical tradition and sculpture art of Kashi always attracts and mesmerizes the world," a statement issued by the government said.
The first session of the course under the Faculty of Social Sciences will begin in July next year, the government said.
Dean of Social Sciences Faculty (BHU) Kaushal Kishore Mishra said a committee will prepare a course structure by December 30.
A seven-member committee headed by the dean of faculty of social science, Prof. Kowshal Kishore Mishra, is working on the course framework and is likely to complete it by December 26.
"The course structure will be presented for approval before the academic council in January," he said and added that the learning will be about the culture, history, religious importance, ways of living and assets of Kashi. They will also get a chance to understand the works of Tulsidas, Kabir, Premchand, Gautam Buddha, Ravidas and other saints.
Foreign students can also take admission in the Kashi Study course that will span across four semesters.
--IANS
amita/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor