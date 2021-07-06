Ambedkar Univ to start registration for undergrad programme from July 12

-
The Ambedkar University Delhi will be launching six programmes for the new academic session and start the registration process for undergraduate programme from July 12, officials said on Monday.
The registration process for postgraduate programmes will start at the end of July. The admissions to undergraduate programmes will be merit-based and the varsity will release cut-offs.
The varsity's admission brochure was released on Monday.
Releasing the admission brochure, Professor Anu Singh Lather, Vice Chancellor, Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) announced that in the academic session 2021-22, the varsity will be launching six new programmes.
The new programmes are BA Hindi (Honours), Masters of Public Health, M Voc Tourism and Hospitality Management, MA in Archaeology and Heritage Management (MAHM), MA in Conservation, Preservation and Heritage Management (MCPHM), Integrated MA-PhD (IPHD) in Human Ecology.
She said amidst the public outcry over the Covid pandemic and the struggles of sustaining the public health system, the varsity was launching a new programme in Masters in Public Health.
The integrated MA-PHD(IPhD) in Human Ecology is being started as per the New Education Policy.
Lather said they will be launching the four year BA (Hons) Political Science programme this year and shared that consultations are also being held for other such programmes in accordance with the New Education Policy.
The Delhi Institute of Heritage and Management, which was earlier a part of the Guru Gobind SIngh Indraprastha University, has been declared as a School of Ambedkar University Delhi, by the city government. Two programmes of School of Heritage Research and Management in MA in Archaeology and Heritage Management (MAHM) and MA in Conservation, Preservation and Heritage Management (MCPHM) will be offered from the Ambedkar University Delhi.
The varsity has also shortlisted 64 foreign students out of nearly 1,800 applications for admission for the BA/MA/Ph.D programmes through ICCR process for the first time, Lather said.
Students from SAARC and African countries (Tanzania, Ghana, Malawi, South Sudan, Botswana, Somalia, Ethiopia, Zimbabwe; Zambia) have been shortlisted.
The total undergraduate (UG), post graduate (PG) programmes and PhD on offer this year is 57. The number of PhD programmes will be updated soon. Total seats on offer in undergraduate and postgraduate programmes will be 1,953, including seats in new programmes -- 44 in UG and 143 in PG.
The entrance exams for postgraduate programmes are likely to be held in August if the COVID-19 situation normalises and exam centres are available and in accordance with the guidelines of the Delhi government, officials said, adding that in case the situation is not conducive, the varsity might opt for online proctored exam.
Officials said that the Delhi University students form a major chunk of applicants to postgraduate programmes. DU has not yet declared its postgraduate results, they said.
The varsity has given fee waivers to the tune of Rs 4.73 crore whereas expenditure on other support is Rs 1.43 crore, officials said.
