CA, CS qualifications now equivalent to PG degree: How CAs will benefit

Candidates who qualify for the Chartered Accountant (CA), Company Secretary (CS) or Cost and Works Accountant (ICWA) exams will now be treated equivalent to postgraduate degree holders, according to the University Grants Commission (UGC).

"The had received requests from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) and the Institute of Cost Accountants of India, to consider the qualification being awarded by them -- CA, CS and ICWA, equivalent to post-graduation degrees," the said in an official order.

"To consider this, a committee was constituted by the The commission considered recommendation of the expert committee and resolved that CA, CS and ICWA qualification be considered equivalent to PG degrees," it added.



How will CAs, CS candidates benefit from the move?



Until now, a total of 110 academic institutions of the country, including 102 Universities, 6 IIMs and 2 IITs had recognised CA qualification for pursuing PhD programme.

Welcoming the move, the tweeted, "the University Grants Commission @ugc_india has resolved that CA Qualification will be treated equivalent to PG Degree based on requests submitted from @theicai. This will not only help CAs for pursuing higher studies but will also facilitate the mobility of Indian CAs globally".



The ICSI said the move will leverage the profession across the globe.

"This recognition will leverage the company secretary profession across the globe, giving the members of the institute an opportunity to pursue PhD in Commerce and Allied Disciplines," it said in a release.